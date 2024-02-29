Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will be hurting a little on Thursday after pushing Chelsea all the way in the FA Cup fifth round only to fall short to a last-minute winner. The defeat is no slight, given the evident superiority of Chelsea's squad, but it was the Whites' first defeat of 2024, and they wouldn't have wanted it to come against one of their old rivals.

Nevertheless, the Championship promotion bid is the undoubted priority this season, and Leeds have a clash with Huddersfield Town to prepare for ahead of this weekend. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Dummett latest

Leeds were linked with a move for Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett during the January transfer window, but they were not able to land a centre-back in the end, instead signing full-back Connor Roberts.

Though, if they still like the look of Dummett come the summer, they may well be able to get their hands on him. That's because it's now being claimed that the defender will not be offered another contract this summer. The same report claims he already took a pay cut to remain at the club for this season.

Gray interest

Leeds starlet Archie Gray could be a player who is coveted during the summer transfer window, and particularly if the Whites fall short of securing promotion. According to The Telegraph, French giants OGC Nice were most recently interested.