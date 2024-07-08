Leeds United bringing Alex Cairns back to Elland Road will help them to satisfy two EFL regulations.

The Thorp Arch academy graduate is set to return to Leeds from Salford City and fill the role of third-choice goalkeeper behind Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow. Cairns is to take the place of Kristoffer Klaesson, who left Elland Road to join Polish top flight side Raków Częstochowa at the weekend. Leeds will pay a nominal fee to the League Two outfit to sign 31-year-old Cairns, whose status as a 'club developed player' is an important part of the transfer.

Club developed players are a different, separate classification to 'home grown' players. The latter, irrespective of nationality or age, have to have been registered with their current club or any other club affiliated to the FA or FA of Wales for three seasons of 36 months prior to their 21st birthday. In the EFL Leeds United must name seven home grown players in their 25-man squad list. Cairns qualifies as such, along with defender Sam Byram.

But on an EFL matchday team sheet Leeds must also name one club developed player - one who has been registered with the club for a minimum of 12 months prior to the end of his Under 19 season - in the starting XI or on the bench. The departures of Jamie Shackleton, to Sheffield United, and new Toulouse signing Charlie Cresswell have left Leeds two club developed players shy, but they will be able to name Cairns, Byram or any of the current Under 21s who have been at Thorp Arch for three seasons or more. If Leeds for whatever reason could not name a club developed player on its squad list or team sheet, they would only be permitted to name up to six substitutes rather than the usual seven. The same player can qualify as both a home grown player and a club developed player for the purposes of the EFL regulations. Should Leeds find themselves in UEFA competitions at some point in future they will need one 'club trained player' in the 25-man squad list.