Leeds United can catch Wolves, believes Kalvin Phillips

MIDFIELDER Kalvin Phillips says a confident Leeds United side are still capable of catching Championship leaders Wolves, insisting the Whites will be unstoppable if replicating their fine run from the start of the season.

United led the division following five wins and two draws from their first seven games but a subsequent run of seven defeats from nine saw the Whites plummet down the table and out of the play-off positions.

But Thomas Christiansen’s side have responded by posting four victories from their last six games, a sequence which has left seventh-placed Leeds just one point off the play-offs ahead of Saturday’s clash with 19th-placed Hull City at Elland Road.

The Whites are still 11 points behind second-placed Cardiff City and 15 points adrift of leaders Wolves but Phillips believes United can make giant inroads if they continuing their recent form.

“Obviously Wolves are a really good team and they have got quite a lot of points,” said Phillips.

“But I believe that if we go on a run like we did at the beginning of the season then I don’t think there’s any team that can stop us - the way that we played, and the way that we are playing now.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips after the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds.

“I think we are grinding results out and that’s what good teams do.

“Norwich came to us and they wanted the three points but we grinded it out and we got the three points ourselves.”

