"Offer so much" - International striker on reported Leeds United, Burnley interest and 'confirmed' club move
Callum Wilson has given his response to reports of Leeds United interest with a declaration about what he can offer and a confirmed next move.
Leeds had been linked with a move for 33-year-old England international striker Wilson who had found game time at Newcastle United limited behind clear first choice no 9 Aleksandr Isak.
Wilson’s Newcastle contract expired this summer and the club confirmed last week that the forward would now end his time with the Magpies.
The striker - also linked with Burnley - has since been part of Dazn’s broadcasting team for the Club World Cup but Wilson says a move to a new club is now “confirmed” and that he has plenty more still to offer.
Speaking in an interview with The i paper, Wilson was asked about Burnley and Leeds United’s reported interest and said: “When you’re coming on for five, 10 minutes here and there within a game everyone thinks that you can’t play longer than that,” Wilson says.
“Everyone thinks ‘he’s losing a yard of pace’, all these other things, but obviously coming on as a substitute is completely different to starting a game.
“When you come on as a sub it’s so hard to catch a second wind and before you know it the game is over. That was the only thing for me. I still feel I can offer so much.
“I had conversations with the manager and we established that I’m not at a point mentally where I’m ready to sit on the bench and play No 2 for the whole season.
“I don’t mind yo-yoing here and there but it’s got to be a fair fight.”
Wilson added: “I had an amazing five years at Newcastle but football moves on so quickly. I’m at a point in my career now where I’m 33, I still have so much to give, but I’ve not been able to show it.”
Speaking in a separate interview published by The Mirror on behalf of DAZN ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final, Wilson said: “I don’t want to leave it too long before making a decision.
“I’ve continued to keep myself fit during the off season and it’s now confirmed that I will be joining a new club at some point. I want to go in there hitting the ground running so I’m going into a fitness camp abroad and then I’ll get up my sharpness. Then I’ll make a decision and when I’m back in the UK I’ll be joining the new team.”
