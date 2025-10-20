Leeds United’s ‘hurt’ fans have had their say on Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Burnley.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are now just one point clear of Burnley after a 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday’s setback including a “dreadful” problem with the team and Daniel Farke suggestion.

DAVID WATKINS

Another very frustrating afternoon, although I had a feeling we’d have a tough game at Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have had one of the most challenging runs of fixtures of any team so far, so their league position might not be representative. But for Leeds to dominate the statistics and yet come away with nothing hurts.

The reason we didn’t secure at least a point is simple: we are not very good in front of goal – 19 attempts, but 12 of them missed the target; that is not good enough.

It’s an issue that has held us back all season, and, for that matter, we saw at the start of last season, too. Let’s hope we can sort it out as we did then.

It’s not the only issue; the opening goal raised another question mark over our central defence, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As good as we all think we’ve been in that department so far, we do keep shipping goals where our centre-backs have been left stranded.

On Saturday it was a brilliant cross and a fabulous header, but should Ugochukwu have been that free? The second goal was just a worldy, little you can do about that!

This game will not be season-defining, just as our home defeat to the Clarets wasn’t last season. But somehow, we need to start hitting that target more regularly.

Man of the match: Gabriel Gudmundsson.

“I’ll give him some help”

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United fell to defeat at Burnley after a poor performance that may have seen more shots on goal but only two were saved by the Burnley keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening exchanges showed promise but without a final good ball, a feature of the game. Time after time Leeds got into good areas but the final ball was usually dreadful.

Burnley went in front just before the 20-minute mark, woeful defending gifting them the lead.

Leeds should have been level before the break. Harrison found Aaronson but the American’s weak effort hit the Burnley keeper and the post.

The second half saw Leeds enjoy most of the possession but when chances came they usually found the top end of where the Leeds fans stood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a few substitutions for Leeds it didn’t come as a surprise that Burnley doubled their score with a superb effort from outside the box.

Daniel Farke has a few days to think about how he can change things. I’ll give him some help, he needs to drop Pascal Struijk and Anton Stach for one and maybe alter the formation to include a second striker as Dominic Calvert-Lewin had no support against Burnley.

If he continues to play the same way his tenure at the club may come to an end. In my opinion he’s got three games to prove himself at this level.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

STAND OUT PLAYER: Leeds United left back Gabriel Gudmundsson, pictured challenging Burnley's Jacob Bruun Larsen. | Getty Images

MIKE GILL

Apart from the Arsenal game, United’s other defeats have been by a one-goal margin. To lose 2-0 to Burnley came as a bit of a shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites dominated possession and they had 19 shots but they couldn’t convert their chances. Burnley could and did.

The game was won by two moments of class and quality.

Kyle Walker rolled back the years and his pin-point cross left Lesley Ugochukwu an easy task to nod the ball home.

Having performed well from previous early reverses, the Whites were undaunted and continued to press.

Brenden Aaronson’s shot was deflected onto the post by the impressive Martin Dubravka. A succession of chances for the Whites followed but none really troubled the Burnley defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reality, the game was effectively over in the 68th minute when Loum Tchaouna unleashed an unstoppable 25-yarder which left Karl Darlow with no chance at all.

Lack of creativity and lack of a killer instinct were United’s biggest problems.

The sooner that Dan James, Noah Okafor and Willy Gnonto are fit, the better it will be for the Whites.

Man of the match: Gabriel Gudmudnsson.

“Perhaps a bit of both”

ANDY RHODES

If you’re going to have a tough day at the office, you don’t want it to happen at one of your relegation rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a game that will have been earmarked as a potential Leeds win, Daniel Farke’s side simply didn’t turn up.

They had the stats in their favour but Burnley ultimately had the goals on what was a disappointing day for the Whites.

Was it a poor performance? Yes of course, there was no cutting edge whatsoever.

Does it come down to Farke not making the most of the players he has available, or those upstairs for not strengthening when Farke made it clear it needed to happen?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps a bit of both, but Leeds were left desperately short going forward with Noah Okafor missing the game through injury.

No other Leeds player has shown the ability to create something from nothing or take a game by the scruff of the neck, and that’s the worrying thing at the moment.

There’s a long way to go yet, but it’s impossible to escape the comparison to Burnley and Sunderland, who both won this weekend.

Man of the match: Sean Longstaff.

“The architects of their own downfall”

NEIL GREWER

A thoroughly disappointing day for Leeds United. Leeds won the battle of the stats, and convincingly, with the exception of the one that matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Leeds continue to give away the first goal, that’s five games on the bounce now.

Burnley scored with a well-placed header from an unmarked Lesley Ugochokwu following a super cross from Kyle Walker, who was not closed down and allowed to deliver a trademark cross.

Leeds had a chance to equalise when Burnley gave the ball away. Jack Harrison fed Brenden Aaronson but he was unable to convert the chance. Burnley took their chance Leeds didn’t.

United dominated but conceded a second goal when Loum Tchaouna found a few yards of space was not closed down and unleashed an unstoppable drive into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances came for Leeds with Harrison and Jayden Bogle wasting opportunities. So, Leeds were the architects of their own downfall in a game they would have had hopes of winning. A big blow and three potential points lost with Burnley now close to Leeds in the table. Improvement is required, and quickly along with injured players returning.

Man of the match: Can’t bring myself to name one after that disappointment.