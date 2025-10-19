A police statement has been released after an allegation involving a Burnley player during Leeds United’s defeat at Turf Moor.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police say they are aware of an alleged incident involving a Burnley player during Leeds United's visit to Turf Moor.

The YEP understands that Leeds fans spoke to police officers in the ground at full-time of Saturday's game to report an allegation of spitting in the direction of the away fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of an alleged incident involving a Burnley player during the second half of the game between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor.

"We are currently working with Burnley Football Club to establish the facts."

The YEP has also contacted the Football Association and West Yorkshire Police for comment.