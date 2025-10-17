Leeds United return to action with a huge clash at Premier League rivals Burnley - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Whites boss Farke is definitely without one big starting option in winger Willy Gnonto who had minor hernia surgery during the international break.

The Italian’s absence falls at a time when Farke could be without two more wingers as starting options, Noah Okafor struggling with adductor problems and Dan James only just back from an ankle injury.

It leaves big question marks as to who starts out wide in Farke’s attack but the Whites boss has already confirmed one big decision at the other end of the pitch.

New Whites keeper Lucas Perri has been back in training since before the October international break upon recovering from a quad injury but Farke has declared that the Brazilian is not a topic to start as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Karl Darlow will consequently again start in goal and this is the full XI that we think he will feature in including a big chance for a Whites attacker in a major change.

GK: Karl Darlow A big decision already confirmed by Whites boss Farke, the Wales international stopper set to start his fifth Premier League game in a row despite Lucas Perri having been back in training for a fortnight.

RB: Jayden Bogle Clear first choice right back and one of the easiest picks.

CB: Joe Rodon Monster at the back and another of the first names on the team sheet upon his return from international duty with Wales, just a case of who partners him.

CB: Pascal Struijk Giant centre-back summer signing Bijol must be knocking loud on the door for a start and it might be that he now comes into the side for his league debut at Burnley. But Bijol has ultimately yet to play a single minute of Premier League football and he's also been away with Slovenia during the international break. As such, Struijk looks the percentage call.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Clear first choice left back and another easy pick on his return from international duty with Sweden.