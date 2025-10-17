Predicted Leeds United line-up vs Burnley with big decision confirmed, major change and attacker's huge chance

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 17th Oct 2025, 13:31 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 13:36 BST

How we think Leeds United will line up at Burnley.

Leeds United return to action with a huge clash at Premier League rivals Burnley - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Whites boss Farke is definitely without one big starting option in winger Willy Gnonto who had minor hernia surgery during the international break.

The Italian’s absence falls at a time when Farke could be without two more wingers as starting options, Noah Okafor struggling with adductor problems and Dan James only just back from an ankle injury.

It leaves big question marks as to who starts out wide in Farke’s attack but the Whites boss has already confirmed one big decision at the other end of the pitch.

New Whites keeper Lucas Perri has been back in training since before the October international break upon recovering from a quad injury but Farke has declared that the Brazilian is not a topic to start as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Karl Darlow will consequently again start in goal and this is the full XI that we think he will feature in including a big chance for a Whites attacker in a major change.

A big decision already confirmed by Whites boss Farke, the Wales international stopper set to start his fifth Premier League game in a row despite Lucas Perri having been back in training for a fortnight.

1. GK: Karl Darlow

A big decision already confirmed by Whites boss Farke, the Wales international stopper set to start his fifth Premier League game in a row despite Lucas Perri having been back in training for a fortnight. | Getty Images

Clear first choice right back and one of the easiest picks.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Clear first choice right back and one of the easiest picks. | Getty Images

Monster at the back and another of the first names on the team sheet upon his return from international duty with Wales, just a case of who partners him.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Monster at the back and another of the first names on the team sheet upon his return from international duty with Wales, just a case of who partners him. | Getty Images

Giant centre-back summer signing Bijol must be knocking loud on the door for a start and it might be that he now comes into the side for his league debut at Burnley. But Bijol has ultimately yet to play a single minute of Premier League football and he's also been away with Slovenia during the international break. As such, Struijk looks the percentage call.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Giant centre-back summer signing Bijol must be knocking loud on the door for a start and it might be that he now comes into the side for his league debut at Burnley. But Bijol has ultimately yet to play a single minute of Premier League football and he's also been away with Slovenia during the international break. As such, Struijk looks the percentage call. | Getty Images

Clear first choice left back and another easy pick on his return from international duty with Sweden.

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

Clear first choice left back and another easy pick on his return from international duty with Sweden. | Getty Images

The captain and another no-brainer pick in midfield as he too returns from international duty with Wales.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

The captain and another no-brainer pick in midfield as he too returns from international duty with Wales. | Getty Images

