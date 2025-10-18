Leeds United return to action with a 3pm kick-off at Burnley.

Leeds United have received huge backing for this afternoon's return to Premier League action at Burnley for which a big Whites call has been made.

United's first game back after the October international break serves up a trip to last season's promotion rivals but new Premier League rivals Burnley who are the bookmakers' favourites to go down.

Burnley, though, despite that position have suffered just one defeat at Turf Moor so far this season to Liverpool who needed a 95th-minute penalty from Mo Salah to condemn the Clarets to a 1-0 defeat.

The bookies, though, have given big fresh backing to Daniel Farke's Whites by making them strong favourites for this afternoon's 3pm kick-off for which they are as short as 11-10 with some firms.

Leeds are no bigger than 5-4 whereas Burnley can be backed at 13-5 despite having home advantage.

The draw is on offer at 23-10 and Leeds have the first four players in the first scorer market which is headed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin at 11-2.

Armando Broja is rated the chief Burnley threat at 8-1 to score first, the same price as injury doubt Lyle Foster.