Leeds United team news is in for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Burnley.

Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for this afternoon’s Premier League showdown at Burnley where a Whites attacker gets a big first.

Doubts concerned the availability of winger Noah Okafor who Farke revealed on Thursday had been experiencing adductor problems.

Okafor had started United’s last four league games and misses out completely as Jack Harrison now comes into the side for his first league start since his Everton return in the only change to the side.

Harrison and Brenden Aaronson fill the wing slots with both Okafor and also Willy Gnonto (minor hernia surgery) out injured but Dan James makes an early return from a rolled ankle to make the bench.

James returned to major parts of team training this week, reappearing sooner than expected in his recovery from a rolled ankle. Farke had said there was a possibility that James could get some minutes against Burnley and the Wales international takes his place amongst the substitutes along with the returning Lucas Perri.

Farke had already declared that new keeper Perri was not a starting option as he continues to work his way to full fitness in his recovery from a quad injury and Karl Darlow keeps his place in nets.

Perri returned to training ahead of the clash against Tottenham before the international break but not in time to feature or make the bench.

Gnonto (minor hernia surgery) and young striker Harry Gray (hip flexor) had already been ruled out.

Leeds United v Burnley: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach; Aaronson, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Perri, Justin, Bijol, Bornauw, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Nmecha, Piroe.