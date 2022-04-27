Leeds United, Burnley and Everton's Premier League run-ins compared and ranked

Jesse Marsch's Whites returned to action after a 15-day break with Monday night's clash at Crystal Palace which ended in a goalless draw.

The point put fifth-bottom Leeds five points clear of the drop zone which is headed by Everton although Frank Lampard's Toffees have a game in hand meaning six fixtures left.

Leeds are also three points ahead of fourth-bottom Burnley who, like the Whites, also have five games left.

Bottom two sides Norwich City and Watford are ten points and nine points adrift of safety respectively and both are long odds-on to go down.

Looking up the table, Leeds are three points behind Aston Villa who have played a game less.

The Whites will return to action with a home clash against Manchester City on Saturday evening but how does their run-in compare to the other sides battling it out to stay up?

Here, we take a look at each side's remaining games and work out the average league placing of each side's final opponents ranked from the 'easiest' run in to the 'hardest'

For the sake of comparison, we have included all of the bottom six.

Villa are 150-1 to go down and thereafter there is a big gap to Crystal Palace who are 500s.

Leeds are 4-1 for the drop whilst Burnley are 7-4 and Everton 11-10.

Norwich are 1-200 and Watford 1-100.

The full run-ins of the bottom six sides are also listed below.

Aston Villa: Norwich City (h), Burnley (a), Liverpool (h), Crystal Palace (h), Burnley (h), Man City (a).

Leeds United: Man City (h), Arsenal (a), Chelsea (h), Brighton (h), Brentford (a).

Burnley: Watford (a), Aston Villa (h), Tottenham (a), Aston Villa (a), Newcastle (h).

Everton: Chelsea (h), Leicester (a), Watford (a), Brentford (h), Crystal Palace (h), Arsenal (a).

Watford: Burnley (h), Crystal Palace (a), Everton (h), Leicester (h), Chelsea (a).

Norwich City: Aston Villa (a), West Ham (h), Leicester (a), Wolves (a), Tottenham (h).

1. Burnley ('easiest') Sum of league positions of opponents: 63. Games left: 5. Average league position of remaining opponents: 13th (12.6).

2. Watford Sum of league positions of opponents: 62. Games left: 5. Average league position of remaining opponents: 12th (12.4).

3. Aston Villa Sum of league positions of opponents: 71. Games left: 6. Average league position of remaining opponents: 12th (11.83).

4. Everton Sum of league positions of opponents: 62. Games left: 6. Average league position of remaining opponents: 10th (10.3).