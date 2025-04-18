Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An incredible twist has changed the landscape in Leeds United’s promotion bid.

Leeds United’s key rivals Burnley have received a huge new boost in their automatic promotion bid after an incredible 20-second twist and two dismissals.

Leeds began the Easter weekend top of the Championship on goal difference, level on points with second-placed Burnley and with a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Sheffield United.

As the first of the division’s top three to play on Good Friday, Burnley had the opportunity to move top and three points clear with a victory in a 3pm kick-off at Watford.

Scott Parker’s Clarets eventually bagged all three points through a 2-1 success but only after an incredible 20-second twist as part of a game in which Watford had two players sent off.

Victory for Burnley has changed the Leeds landscape in sending the Clarets top, Leeds now needing a victory at Friday night’s hosts Oxford United to return to first place.

Sheffield United host Cardiff City in a 5.30pm kick-off.

Burnley lined up at Watford having not lost in the league since November but Parker’s side fell behind with just eight minutes on the clock as a lovely cross from Rocco Vata picked out Mamadou Doumbia to head home past Clarets keeper James Trafford.

However, a crazy 20-second period towards the end of the first half ended with Burnley drawing level through Zian Flemming. Watford’s Edo Kayembe let fly with a rocket of an effort from long range but Trafford pulled off a brilliant save to tip his strike on to the crossbar.

Trafford’s quick throw then set the Clarets away on an attack from which ex-Leeds loanee Jaidon Anthony floated in a fine cross towards Flemming who flicked home a header with 43 minutes on the clock.

His strike ensured a below par Burney side entered the break all square at one apiece and Parker’s Clarets then went ahead two minutes before the hour mark as a cutback from Hannibal Mejbri found Josh Brownhill who converted from close range.

Things then went from bad to worse for Watford as Moussa Sissoko was sent off just two minutes later as a push on Flemming earned him a second booking and red card.

But Watford were then reduced to just nine men nine minutes later as Kayembe was also sent off after a second booking.

Burnley, though, despite their two-man advantage, were unable to add a third goal and a big save from Trafford kept Watford at bay as part of seven minutes of added time.