Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes repeated a famous Leeds United gesture following his team's qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

The Magpies' Brazilian skipper walked the length of the pitch at St James' Park on his knees, giving thanks to God for the club's successful season.

It mirrored ex-Leeds attacker Raphinha's knee-walk at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium three years ago when the Whites managed to stave off relegation on the final day of the season.

The Brazil international later revealed he did so in order to show gratitude to God for granting him his wish that Leeds would remain in the Premier League. It proved to be Raphinha's final game for the club as he shortly thereafter joined LaLiga giants Barcelona in a club-record transfer worth an estimated £55 million.

This past season saw Newcastle lift the Carabao Cup, ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought, whilst qualification for the UEFA Champions League was confirmed on the final day, despite defeat by Everton.

Guimaraes, like many Brazilian players, is a devout Christian and demonstrated the strength of his faith once fans had left the 52,000-seater arena in the north-east.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie captured the moment on camera, later posting the clip on social media: "Here’s Bruno Guimarães at the end of the game on Sunday…" he wrote.

"Walking up and down the length of the St James’ Park pitch on his knees like he promised — thanking God for the Carabao Cup & for Champions League qualification.

"It was just a few hundred more yards for the midfielder, who ran 261 miles last season — 19 miles more than any other player in the @premierleague."

Why do players perform the gesture?

The knee walk is a traditional demonstration of humility and thankfulness, particularly after a great triumph, or when an individual believes their prayers have been answered.

The Diocese of Leeds confirmed to the YEP that a knee walk has long been a traditional gesture of gratitude.

"Enduring the discomfort of kneeling to pray, walking on the knees, or walking barefoot are all part of a very long Christian tradition of worship and showing thankfulness and humility before God," said a spokesperson.

"People of many cultures and faiths remove their shoes or kneel in a holy place. It’s certainly always been an element Catholic pilgrimages. We have an Annual Diocesan Pilgrimage to England’s National Catholic Shrine at Walsingham, where some pilgrims walk the last mile barefoot. At the site of Our Lady of Fatima’s Shrine in Portugal, pilgrims walk or crawl the last couple of hundred metres of hard marble pathway on their knees.

"They’re not doing it for attention or to be masochistic; for many it’s an act of faith and self-sacrifice for the pain Jesus suffered for us on the Cross. It’s also a small way some can feel solidarity with the hardships and humiliations of people experiencing poverty or oppression across the world – or simply just a way of humbly giving thanks for prayers answered. Whatever Raphinha’s personal reasons, may God bless him and all who are dear to him!"