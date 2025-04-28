Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United winger Dan James looks to have already played his final game this season after missing out on the matchday squad for the visit of Bristol City.

James was missing for the second week in-a-row after injuring his hamstring recently. Despite making an appearance off the bench away at Oxford United, the Welsh winger was spared three days later for Stoke City's visit to Elland Road and is yet to return to the group.

This evening, manager Daniel Farke has elected to leave out the Championship Player of the Season nominee with promotion back to the Premier League already confirmed.

Karl Darlow continues between the posts after replacing Illan Meslier earlier in the campaign, while the back four is unchanged from the 6-0 beating of the Potters last Monday.

In midfield, Joe Rothwell is not yet fit enough to make the bench following a calf issue; Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka continue in the middle of the park as a result.

In James' absence, Willy Gnonto starts on the right flank with Brenden Aaronson at No. 10 and Manor Solomon playing off the left. Joel Piroe starts in attack as he seeks to claim the Championship's Golden Boot. A goal at Elland Road tonight would move the Dutchman onto 20 for the season.

Leeds are still fighting for the Championship title, which will be decided this Saturday when the final round of fixtures are played. Burnley's 5-0 win away at Queens Park Rangers over the weekend moved the Clarets above Leeds in the table once more, but the Whites can return to the summit with victory against the Robins tonight.

XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, Solomon, Gnonto, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Meslier, Cairns, Byram, Wober, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Joseph, Bamford, Gray