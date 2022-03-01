Leeds United confirmed the arrival of Jesse Marsch as their new head coach on Monday.

The American has signed a deal until 2025 to replace Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, with 12 games remaining in the Premier League season. He brings with him assistant Cameron Toshack, with more of his staff to be unveiled when work permits are finalised.

And the ex-RB Leipzig boss is eager to get started.

Speaking after his appointment, Marsch said: “It’s something I’m really excited about, I know what a big club Leeds is, I know ex-players who have played here and I’ve watched this club from afar for many years and I’m really honoured and excited to be here.

“One of the things I love about this team right now is their commitment no matter how difficult the games have been, to play until the end, fight for each other, to never stop and to give everything to each other at every moment.

“This mentality and mindset to play for the fans, fight for the fans and to fight for each other is what I love, as a manager that is what I identify, a team that has heart, passion and plays for each other with everything they have.

“My style of play, my aggressiveness and the desire I have for teams to be intensive and to run and make things difficult for the opponent fits with what has been done here for three-and-a-half years.

“I have to identify how to do the important things and simple things right away, before building the complexity moving forwards.

“We have all the tools here, I’m here to help this group understand how we can get better and handling the moment right now, we have to stay calm and control what we can control, we are still in a good situation where we control all of our destiny.

“The focus on every day and every moment and removing stress will be really important for us to have success over the coming months.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Toffees target Kessie Everton want to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer this summer, but face a battle with Barcelona. (Sport) Photo Sales

2. Spurs lead Zabala race Tottenham and West Ham are leading the race to sign teenage Bolivia defender, Leonardo Zabala. (Planet Sport) Photo Sales

3. Villa plot Wijnaldum swoop Aston Villa are interested to sign the PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer transfer window. (Fichajes) Photo Sales

4. Botman wants Toon move Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley insists Sven Botman still ‘desperately wants’ to join the Magpies. (The Athletic) Photo Sales