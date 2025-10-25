Brenden Aaronson struck after just three minutes to help Leeds United on their way to victory against West Ham.

Brenden Aaronson has made an honest Leeds United admission following his crucial early goal in Friday night’s win against West Ham with a revelation about a finishing step.

USA international midfielder Aaronson struck after just three minutes to set Daniel Farke’s Whites on their way to a hugely important 2-1 victory that sent Leeds seven points clear of the Hammers and six points clear of the Premier League dropzone.

Leeds slipped closer to the bottom three after falling to a 2-0 defeat in last weekend’s clash at Burnley in which Aaronson squandered a brilliant chance to draw his side level in the opening exchanges.

The American, though, kept his place in the side for Friday night’s visit of the Hammers, ahead of which the winger says he worked the whole week in training on his finishing.

“Letting the team down a little bit”

Aaronson admitted failing to score at Burnley proved tough for him mentally but declared his pride at the reaction from both himself and his team in Friday night’s huge win against the Hammers.

"It was a relief for me to be honest with you,” admitted Aaronson to LUTV about his goal.

"From letting the team down a little bit last week and not scoring, it was tough mentally because you don't get many chances in this league so it was difficult for a moment of time.

"But I kept at it, I worked this whole week on my finishing again. I am proud of my mentality and I am proud of the group."