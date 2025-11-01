Brenden Aaronson and his Leeds United side fell to a 3-0 defeat in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Brighton.

Brenden Aaronson has made an honest admission about Leeds United’s loss at Brighton and explained the difficulty with an extra early Whites problem in defeat at the Amex.

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Brighton looking to back up last weekend’s 2-1 win at home to West Ham United but suffered a 3-0 defeat in which they trailed after just 11 minutes.

That early concession, admitted Aaronson, created an extra problem for his side who then faced a Seagulls side “comfortable” with their lead and able to “sit back” as Farke’s Whites chased the game.

Leeds ultimately managed just two shots on target which both arrived in the 85th minute but Aaronson believes Leeds had chances that they could have made more of.

The American, though, admittedly also admitted that the 3-0 defeat as a tough one to take.

“Of course, it's a tough result,” said Aaronson to LUTV, as quoted by Leeds United’s official website.

“We always knew it was going to be tough coming here to try and get a result, but it didn't help that we conceded such an early goal because then we’re chasing the game for the whole time and that's what they want.

“They're looking for an open game and we had to open up and try to play forward more. They were kind of comfortable when they could sit back a little bit too.

“We had a few good chances where we could have made more out of it, I think. It's difficult because there are little things always in the Premier League.

“It's a tough game to come here and get points, so we've just got to keep our heads up and go on to the next one.”