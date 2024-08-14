Leeds United breakthrough expected amid big battle with predicted key promotion rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds United breakthrough is expected amid an early battle with a predicted key promotion rival.

Daniel Farke's Whites were unable to start the new Championship season with a victory in Saturday's Elland Road clash against visiting Portsmouth which ended in a 3-3 draw despite a dominant display from the hosts.

Leeds, though, remain favourites to be promoted as champions and the breakthrough of a first competitive win of the new season is now expected in tonight's Carabao Cup visit of divisional rivals Middlesbrough.

Boro, who began the new Championship season with a 1-0 win at home to Swansea City, are firmly expected to emerge as key rivals to Leeds in the automatic promotion race.

Michael Carrick's side are now generally third favourites for the title at 11-1 behind 3-1 market leaders Leeds and 9-2 second favourites Burnley whose price almost halved after Monday night’s 4-1 romp at Luton Town.

Tonight's cup contest represents an early match up of two sides who could be battling it out for automatic promotion and Leeds are firm odds-on favourites to progress inside 90 minutes.

Farke's Whites are as short as 1-2 with some firms and no bigger than 3-5 to win in normal time whereas Boro can be backed at 11-2.

The draw, which would mean a penalty shoot out in the absence of extra time, is on offer at 17-5, Leeds just 13-2 to win on spot kicks and Boro 7s.

But the bookmakers think the tie will be concluded in 90 minutes, Leeds just short of the 1-3 mark to qualify in being 4-11 shots to progress whereas Boro are 10-3.

Against his former side, Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford just about heads the first goalscorer market at 5-1 along with Joel Piroe, the pair just ahead of Mateo Joseph at 11-2. Emmanuel Latte Lath is rated the chief Boro threat but is still as big as 10-1 to score first.