All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as pre-season preparations begin.

Leeds United are now back at camp, beginning preparations for the new season after play-off final heartbreak last term. The Whites will be one of the favourites to win promotion back to the Premier League this time around, but such expectations only add pressure, and Daniel Farke will be expected to deliver.

There will likely be new recruits at Elland Road this summer, and we have already seen Joe Rodon snapped up permanently, but it’s no secret that sales will be required to balance the books, and Archie Gray was the first big domino to fall on that front. As the Whites continue working on incomings and outgoings, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Llorente bid latest

Real Betis are reportedly set to make a fresh offer for Leeds centre-back Diego Llorente. According to Mucho Deporte, the Andalusian side will lodge a second bid after seeing a £5.1 million bid rejected.

It’s reported the La Liga club are ‘optimistic’ about a deal to take Llorente back to his home country. It was reported earlier this week that Leeds were only willing to send Llorente out on loan again after he spent 18 months out on loan with AS Roma. But it looks as though a deal may be on the cards as long as there is a bid worth between £5m and £6m.

Llorente said at the end of his Roma spell: ”The most difficult moment in my career has to be the Europa League final lost in Budapest with Roma. It was a huge disappointment for all of us. When you get to so close to winning a trophy and you are eliminated on penalties… it hurts. Roma? I like it when we go to the Olimpico on match days. Seeing a lot of people, living that environment with so much passion. The first time for me was with Cremonese in the Coppa Italia. Even though we lost, I can’t forget that evening. The stadium is always amazing.”

He added: ”This team is like a big family: the atmosphere in the club is always positive. I feel the support of the club, of the management. I am very happy here, my wife and children too. I don’t know what the future may hold, but as a club I will always have a fantastic memories of Roma.”

Meslier update

Marseille are said to be set to ramp up their efforts to sign a goalkeeper this summer, and it looks as though Leeds keeper Illan Meslier is their ideal target. According to La Provence, the French club are preparing a fresh assault and that the keeper can ‘hapily imagine’ himself at the club.