Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as the rebuild for next season begins.

Leeds United will already be beginning their rebuilding process after their play-off final heartbreak against Southampton. The Whites are going to need to save some cash over the course of this summer as they prepare for a second season outside the Premier League.

That will be part of the Daniel Farke’s challenge this summer, with next season likely to be even tougher given the likelihood of some of the club’s best players being lured away. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutter ‘interest’

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds star Georginio Rutter is attracting interest from a number of clubs, according to Football Insider. Rutter had a difficult first few months at the club with the Whites battling relegation at the time, but he played a big role last season and showed why the Whites invested so much in him.

But as the Whites prepare to cut costs this summer, Rutter is a valuable asset that could take a huge chunk off the club’s bill. If Leeds can get the £36 million they paid for Rutter back, that would roughly half the bill they are facing this summer, and such a bid may prove too tempting to resist, taking off pressure to sell some of the other key players. The report claims there is interest aplenty and that Leeds are likely to receive a number of offers this summer.

Gray praise

Former Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert has likened Archie Gray to Jude Bellingham. He told the Daily Mirror: “I saw Archie Gray playing for Leeds at Leicester earlier this season and I thought ‘Wow, this boy’s some player.’

“Then I watched Leeds thump Norwich 4-0 in the play-off semi-final and I thought ‘You’d be brilliant for Dortmund at your age.’ Jude is now a global superstar at Real Madrid, but his time with Borussia Dortmund gave him the platform for that. He thrived at Dortmund and look at him now.” Gray has already been linked with Premier League clubs aplenty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Gray still only 18 years of age, Leeds will be hoping they can keep hold of their starlet for now, but it could get tricky if big clubs to come to the table.

Farke claim

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Leeds are giving themselves the best chance of winning promotion next season by sticking with Farke. “I don’t understand [the speculation over Farke's future], although I haven’t watched Leeds across all 46 games,” said Goodman, via Leeds MOT.

“I’ve watched them in games in which they’ve showed their potential, and I’ve seen them in games – particularly towards the end of the season – where without question they’ve been effected by the emotional pressure that comes with getting over the line. Ninety points is an exceptional return – the most alongside Sunderland in 1997-98 not to get automatically promoted.