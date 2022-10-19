The latest round of English football fixtures got underway yesterday with Brighton and Nottingham Forest playing out a 0-0 draw while Crystal Palace won 2-1 at home to Wolves.

Leeds United will be in action on Thursday night when they head to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City. Meanwhile, there is planety going on behind the scenes as the January transfer window gets closer and closer. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made “tentative contact” for Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale but are yet to launch a formal approach (Football League World via Dean Jones/Give Me Sport)

Aston Villa made an attempt to sign Tottenham Hotspur attacker Luca Moura on transfer deadline day in the summer (HITC via Fabrizio Romano)

Besiktas have dismissed a rumour circulating online that they are being forced to play Everton loanee Dele Alli after he returned from a thigh injury (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been unable to find an agreement over a new contract in early negotiations with the club, having been presented with initial terms of £120,000-a-week but holding out for closer £150,000-a-week deal (Evening Standard)

Graham Potter is planning to sign a striker in the January transfer window and the Chelsea boss could move for Lile’s Jonathan David who is being considered as an heir to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (FootballLondon)

Advertisement Hide Ad

AC Milan are pushing to speed up contract negotiations with Rafael Leao amid fears Manchester United are plotting a move for the Portuguese international forward (Daily Express)

More than two European clubs are showing interest in Arsenal sporting director Edu but he is 100% focused on the project at the Emirates Stadium and the club see him as key figure (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt are the latest clubs to show an interest in Rangers teenage defender Leon King who is also said to be a target for Newcastle United (Newcastle World)