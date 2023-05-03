Speaking in his first press conference as Leeds boss, Allardyce addressed various topics including who his preferred goalkeeper would be out of the options at Elland Road.

Leeds’ No. 1 Illan Meslier has been first-choice in West Yorkshire for the past three seasons despite only turning 23 in March, and has come in for criticism lately due to a number of errors which have cost Leeds goals in crucial fixtures. His most recent mistake came at the Vitality Stadium last weekend, flapping at a Bournemouth corner and presenting midfielder Jefferson Lerma with the opportunity to score a second goal in the space of four minutes.

"Based on what he says to me and how I feel, it would help me make the decision going forward,” Allardyce said on Wednesday. “Unfortunately he's made mistakes and cost a couple of goals, at the wrong time. The most important position is there if we're going to stop the goals going in because we're not going to stop every shot.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Illan Meslier of Leeds United attempts to save a goal scored by Jefferson Lerma (not pictured) of AFC Bournemouth, his team's first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United at Vitality Stadium on April 30, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"Whether it's right for me to keep him in and hope he has a big game and gets back to what he can be. I always thought he was a magnificent goalie given how young he was. We'll make a decision Friday probably,” the 68-year-old added.

Leeds conceded a Premier League record 23 goals in April – the most by any top flight side in a single calendar month since the 1960s. Meslier was at fault in games against Bournemouth, Fulham and Crystal Palace, all of which fixtures Leeds lost.

Back-up goalkeeper Joel Robles joined the club last summer but is yet to make his Premier League bow for the club. Although, the Spaniard has worked with Allardyce previously, representing Everton during the 2017/18 campaign.

