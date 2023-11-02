A big change in an exciting young Leeds United forward has been hailed by a boss who has also pondered another Whites youngster’s best position.

Twenty-year-old striker Mateo Joseph once again found the net for Leeds United’s under-21s in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool in which the England under-20s youth international also set up the first goal of the game for Sean McGurk.

Joseph had also struck in last week’s 3-1 victory at home to Hertha BSC in the Premier League International Cup having now returned to full fitness upon his recovery from an ankle injury suffered at the end of the summer.

Leeds signed Joseph from Espanyol as an 18-year-old in January 2022 and Skubala has saluted the young striker’s recent gym work, hailing a year-long process which has now left the Whites ace with a much bigger frame.

GROWING: Young Whites forward Mateo Joseph celebrates scoring the second goal of the game for Leeds United's under-21 in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Liverpool's under-21s at the LNER Community Stadium in York. Photo by LUFC.

That, says Skubala, is helping Joseph’s hold up play and the under-21s boss says the striker’s clear next aim is to challenge for a place in Daniel Farke’s first team.

Speaking to the YEP about the noticeable recent change in Joseph’s appearance, Skubala declared: "That doesn't happen overnight. It takes a year. It takes a lot of dedication day, in day out and I think last year he was really, really diligent on his gym work and getting stronger for for his back to goal game.

"I think you can see, he's physically very strong at the minute so now it's just getting minutes into him so he can go and challenge for a place in the first team."

Joseph has already bagged minutes for United’s first team and was one of several players with first XI experience to line up in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against the Reds. Leo Hjelde also played the full duration of the contest at left back, after which Skubala pondered the versatile Norwegian youth international defender’s best position.