Whites manager Daniel Farke has stressed the importance of how Leeds United are perceived when entering into transfer negotiations this month and in future.

The 47-year-old repeated the assertion during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon that part of his job as Leeds boss is to instil standards and 'values' which sees the club operate 'with class'.

Leeds cancelled the season-long loan of Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence last week, whilst permitting fellow right-back Luke Ayling to depart Elland Road after seven-and-a-half years of service as his first-team involvement had begun to wane. Farke says both decisions were the correct ones and without revealing intimate details of the conversations which led to both instances, hoped Leeds had conducted themselves in a proper manner.

Despite speculation relating to Spence's premature exit, Farke complimented the 23-year-old's character and wished him well for the remainder of his career instead of explicitly documenting the reason behind the decision. Equally, Farke candidly acknowledged he would have preferred to keep dressing room leader and long-serving full-back Ayling at the club, but following the player's request for a move and the individual circumstances relating to his expiring contract, a decision was taken to reluctantly part ways with the 32-year-old.

Asked whether the way in which he and the club have conducted themselves this window would influence potential incomings, Farke agreed, opining that positive characters hold significant importance when building a squad to challenge for promotion and titles.

"If you send clear messages out that you are in the driving seat and you are not driven [by] players, if you are Leeds United, you decide, not the players or the agents. I think that sends a message out that each and every player wants to play for a club who is strong.

"No top player I know wants to come into a club where he feels he is bigger than the club," Farke added. "Every player wants to play for a club where everyone knows the club is bigger than you, and to handle everything with style and class, this attracts players.

"When your behaviour is not in the way we want it, then also to be strict at times because these are our values, not like a flag in the wind, to always have the same values."

Last summer, Leeds were beholden to clauses in several players' contracts negotiated prior to Farke's arrival, leaving the German to plan for the season not knowing which components he would have available. During this time, Leeds parted ways with the likes of Robin Koch, Max Wober, Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen on season-long loans.

"If you send a message out that the player is not in the driving seat, it sends a message to other players that, ‘No, no, we can’t play with Leeds United’," Farke said, the manager evidently keen for Leeds not to be taken advantage of during his tenure.

During the January transfer period, Farke has vowed the club will 'stay awake' to potential signings becoming available at a later stage in the window, as is often the case. The boss has a clear message to all those involved in future transfer negotiations with Leeds, though, including clubs, players and agents.

"For as long as I am in charge, I will make sure this club is in the driving seat and is on top of all the topics. This club is bigger than each and every player, manager, staff member, so that is definitely a fact and we want to make sure we act exactly this way."