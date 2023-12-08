The 47-year-old downplayed the importance of individual prizes last month when electric winger Crysencio Summerville picked up the Championship’s Player of the Month award for October. Now up for one himself, Farke did not stray from his initial thoughts on the topic, although did jokingly suggest to reporters on Thursday afternoon that it’s different when he wins them. Leeds’ boss presided over an unbeaten November in which United asserted themselves as the division’s form side, winning three and drawing one of their four fixtures, which began with a 1-0 away victory at table-topping Leicester City. “Nothing has changed,” Farke said. “I think in football it's all about the team. If there is an individual award I'm definitely grateful and thankful to achieve something like this, but I never take it personal. I take it in the name of the group. If you win Manager of the Month it's a great reception for the whole staff, the players and the supporters, their club. “You have to be happy to take it in the name of the group. If you win such an award it simply means you're the team, the group, the club of the month because you've done the best in the whole league. “You play a little part as a manager, but even more, the coaching staff, the players, our supporters and key people, it's a reception that we've done something well.” The German did hint towards his mid-to-long term thinking, however, stating he would prefer, and likely greater appreciate, alternative accolades further down the line.