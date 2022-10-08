Leeds United boss provides Junior Firpo fitness update and Pascal Struijk left back assessment
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has provided an update on the condition of Junior Firpo and an assessment of Pascal Struijk’s displays on the left side of defence.
Firpo suffered a pelvic tendon injury in pre-season at a time when the versatile Stuart Dallas was already out which has led to Struijk filing the Whites left back role.
Firpo finally made his Whites return in last weekend’s goalless draw at home to Aston Villa but only as a second-half substitute as Struijk kept his place on the left hand side of defence.
Asked where Firpo was presently at – and whether he was not yet ready to start – Marsch reasoned: "First of all, we're still trying to get Junior fully healthy and fit and everything.
"And the nice part is that Pascal has played so well in that position.
"I think Pascal has been one of our best players at the start of the season and it's allowed us to be more patient and try to get Junior physically and physically right so that he can perform at a high level."