Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa would be "incredible fit" for Manchester United according to former Premier League star

Former Premier League star and TalkSport pundit Tony Cascarino believes Marcelo Bielsa would be an “incredible fit” for Manchester United who are currently in the process of recruiting their next full-time head coach.

The Leeds United boss will be out of contract this summer and speculation regarding his future has been rampant over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have German coach Ralf Rangnick in interim charge for the remainder of the season with the likes of former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane all being touted as potential appointments.

Tony Cascarino played for Aston Villa and Chelsea in the early 1990s and has worked as a pundit for TalkSport since 2002

Cascarino, formerly of Chelsea and Aston Villa among others, was speaking on TalkSport’s ‘Weekend Sports Breakfast’ show and said: “I personally love his brand of football. I think he’d be an incredible fit at Manchester United.

“The reason he doesn’t stay at football clubs or doesn’t commit to them is because he only sees his job year by year and no more.

“I think Bielsa gets a raw deal in many ways. Think of Leeds before Bielsa walked through the door and look where they are now.

“Are they ever going to compete with Man City, Liverpool, Manchester United, clubs that spend huge amounts of money on wages? No he’s not but he produces very, very effective teams.

“He’s done it in a very different way in many different places and in different countries.”

Leeds United are due to welcome Manchester United to Elland Road this afternoon for their latest Premier League fixture.

Bielsa’s side need points to try and move themselves away from the relegation zone after wins for Watford and Burnley yesterday, as well as Newcastle United’s recent up-turn in form, has seen them clawed back to just five points above 18th spot.