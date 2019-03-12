Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa refuses to be drawn on Sheffield United importance following Reading victory

Marcelo Bielsa refused to give heed to a finely-poised Championship table and readied himself for a vital clash with Sheffield United this weekend after Leeds United underlined their promotion credentials with a classy win at Reading.

Bielsa’s side scored three times in the first half at the Madejski Stadium to cruise to a 3-0 victory and clear the way for a Saturday’s derby with Sheffield United at Elland Road.

United jumped to first place in the league at full-time, heading a top three who are separated by just two points after Sheffield United survived with 10 players to beat Brentford at Bramall Lane.

Norwich City have the chance to move back to the top at home to Hull City on Wednesday and Saturday’s derby between Leeds and Sheffield United is likely to pit second against third on a potentially crucial afternoon.

Both clubs have just nine fixtures left but Bielsa said: “If you have a look at the table you can only reach the conclusion that we have many games to play. Taking this into account, we have to try to win every game.

“But it’s always special to play against an opponent who is top of the table and close to your rank. We’ll work on recovery now and work on what we can analyse from tonight.”

Leeds took control of their clash with Reading through early goals from Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez, and Hernandez wrapped up the result with another finish from 25 yards two minutes before half-time.

The Spaniard took his tally of goals to 10 and has had a hand in no fewer than 21 this season, inspiring Leeds at the age of 33.

Bielsa said: “Pablo finds solutions that are above his technical skills. He reads the game and when he does this, he puts the ball in the right places. It’s something that’s very hard to teach and something that’s very hard to learn.

“Pablo is a very wise player but this performance isn’t linked to what I’m saying. He had a great game and a big performance but the answers he gave are one that common observers can see. Some of what he does is not that evident or easy to detect.

“It was a fair result. We could have scored more goals but we could have conceded too. The team were faithful to their style. We played against an opponent who have dangerous offensive players and we (contained) them.”

Leeds experienced just one moment of concern after the interval when right-back Luke Ayling escaped a second booking for a foul on Reading forward and former United loanee Mo Barrow.

Bielsa substituted Ayling moments later, guarding him from a suspension, and Reading boss Jose Manuel Gomes insisted the defender had been lucky to avoid a red card.

“I think the referee was forgiving,” Gomes said. “But the truth is they scored three goals before half-time so we shouldn’t complain about the referee.”