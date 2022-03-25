It’s set to be a busy summer at Elland Road, according to Football Manager.

As Leeds United adjust to life under Jesse Marsch, supporters will be understandably excited to see which direction the club heads in under the American’s leadership.

In the short term, avoiding relegation is the main priority this season, but assuming Marsch can help the Whites to beat the drop, how will he look to shape his squad over the coming months?

We took to Football Manager 2022 to find out.

The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of, well, football management, and we thought we’d take a look into the future by fast forwarding to the end of the summer 2022 transfer window.

After a big summer of spending, and a few shocking exits, it’s all change at Elland Road, and we’ve rounded up every deal that the game predicts Leeds will make below...

1. Layvin Kurzawa - £1.1m The French international left-back arrives at Elland Road in a bargain deal to become Marsch's first signing for the club.

2. Guillermo Rosas - £11m At 21, Rosas has plenty of potential, and that's reflected in the £11m fee Leeds pay to bring him in from Gijon.

3. Kelechi Iheanacho - £12.25m A big statement of intent from Marsch, who snaps up the Nigerian from Leicester City for a relatively cheap £12.25m.

4. Mohamed Camara - £18m The American raids his form club RB Salzburg to swoop for the highly-rated Malian midfielder.