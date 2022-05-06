Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch's pre-Arsenal press conference every word: Dallas and Cooper updates, Bamford plan

“That’s what it is- it’s too eliminate the emotion and to continue to focus on our ability and discipline to have concentration for what’s important to us. I know that of course from a media perspective that people like to write about the emotion of football and what’s happening in the momentum here or this or that. But when you’re in this business for a long time, you know that the job is about preparing to perform and the focus and the ability to do that and to eliminate the things such as media that get in the way of us doing our job. But we have a lot of good pros here, we understand that and that is clearly my approach to every day. And I think that the players respond to that and they understand it.”