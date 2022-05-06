Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch's pre-Arsenal press conference every word: Dallas and Cooper updates, Bamford plan

United's destiny in their bid to avoid relegation has fallen out of their own hands via last weekend's 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City combined with a 2-1 win for Burnley at Watford and Everton's 1-0 beating of visiting Chelsea the following day.
Leeds are fourth-bottom and two points ahead of third-bottom Everton but the Toffees have a game in hand.
The Whites are level on points with fifth-bottom Burnley but the Clarets goal difference stands at minus 15 compared to United's minus 34.
Leeds also lost Stuart Dallas to a femoral fracture against City having already seen captain Liam Cooper pull out of the warm up due to a knee problem.
Tyler Roberts, Adam Forshaw and Crysencio Summerville are also all out for the season but Marsch was hoping to have striker Patrick Bamford back on the grass this week as the striker recovers from a ruptured plantar fascia.
Sunday's clash at Champions League-chasing Arsenal presents United's fourth-last game of the season and Marsch will be speaking to the media at 1pm.
On risk versus reward regarding Bamford
“It depends on the situation. Especially with a three game week coming, we can’t be going into the third game on fumes and not having enough players having a healthy body so we have to think about how to rotate through the week in the right way and how to use guys the right way so that we get the most out of evert game but also having as many fresh legs and ready legs on the pitch for each match. Right now we’re focused on Arsenal and what that’ll take and then we’ll have to transition quickly into Chelsea.”
Arteta has signed a new deal - mow much have they improved?
“I haven’t been able to follow him a lot, but I certainly, as a player, watched him a lot and he was a great player. I think he’s transitioned into a very good manager and watching his team play, I can see they’re intelligent and they have a plan and and so I think that comes down to the way that he’s been coaching them. When you’re in this business you always like to hear when a manager gets a vote of confidence from the organisation and normally the only way to do that is to give a contract so, yeah, good for him. Congratulations.”
No natural replacement for Dallas though?
“You know, even before Liam had to withdraw from the match we were going to play with him as a six against Man City. So you know, I mean, his flexibility, such are his qualities, it is helpful. But again, I think we have enough to cover him as well.”
What is the plan now to compensate for Dallas - particularly his huge amount of tackles?
“I think we have players who can play the positions that Stuart played and play them well. And quite honestly, in the moment, I’m thinking more about Stuart than I am about, you know, what it would be like to replace him because I trust our team and our roster and our players. And I want Stuart to be healthy and pain free and back here with us and on the road to recovery. That’s my main focus for Stuart.”
Will you want to know what is happening with Everton on Sunday as they play the same time as you?
“Not right now, I think there’s still too many games left. I think when you get down to the last two, you have to know a little bit what are happening with the other results. Specifically the last one if it’s tight, but right now, the best thing we can do is pick up points.”
How many teams are in the scrap to stay up?
“I have no idea what it’ll take. I have no idea. I’ve been asked this many times. All I care about is focusing on each match. And right now that’s squarely on Arsenal.”
How important to shut everything else out?
“That’s what it is- it’s too eliminate the emotion and to continue to focus on our ability and discipline to have concentration for what’s important to us. I know that of course from a media perspective that people like to write about the emotion of football and what’s happening in the momentum here or this or that. But when you’re in this business for a long time, you know that the job is about preparing to perform and the focus and the ability to do that and to eliminate the things such as media that get in the way of us doing our job. But we have a lot of good pros here, we understand that and that is clearly my approach to every day. And I think that the players respond to that and they understand it.”
Are you seeing confidence or tension?
“I think it’s more and more after results and maybe things going forward against us to have emotions attached with what’s happening but by the time we get to work and get on the pitch and start talking about what we want the weekend to look like for the next match, there’s clarity and there’s not a lot of tension at that point. It’s normal, I think, for everybody to have emotional responses to different results that don’t goour way or do go our way. But I think the work and the focus on the work here has been phenomenal and it’s been a real strength of ours so far.”
What more are you looking for upfront and what have you been working on?
“Against Man City, I felt like we lacked a little bit of poise when we won the ball. In build up phase we were quite good and we were able to move the ball around and manipulate the opponent and make them defend at certain moments. But a lot of times when we won balls in transition we we gave it back and maybe rushed actions a little bit. So, for me, the key is to understand what moments that we need to be very vertical and attack immediately and what moments we need to have a little bit more patience to control the game a little bit more in possession so we’re still working on that. That’s what I think I said one press conference, the 100 to 70 message so we’re continuing to work with our ability to slow ourselves down and especially in attacking moments and finish off plays”