The Whites spent most of the second half of their 0-0 draw at St James' Park under the cosh and broke out to test Nick Pope only once. That Rodrigo shot, palmed away by the Magpies stopper, was their solitary effort on target for the 94 minutes of action, although had the Spaniard found Mateusz Klich on a breakaway rather than overhitting his pass, they might have snatched the unlikeliest of results.

For lone striker Rodrigo, until he was replaced by Joe Gelhardt, it was an afternoon of chasing and harrying rather than the stuff he wants and likes to do. At times his annoyance at potential counter attacks breaking down or pressing without the reward of a turnover was visible.

Marsch sympathises, but points out that the other side of the job was of the utmost importance at Newcastle.

Asked if his forwards took as much satisfaction from the clean sheet as his defenders, Marsch replied: "I think so, yes. Although sometimes you can, second half you can see some moments when the attacking players are frustrated that we're not playing enough and that they're not finding the game and that they're just running. But on a day like today that's what it requires."

It was the clean sheet, even more than the point that Marsch heralded at full-time and in order to secure more of them, the head coach needs everyone to stick to his plan, to the letter. Even the flair players.

"Sometimes being a striker is about clean sheets as well," he said.

"And I think with the way that we want to defend and press that every player has to be committed to the tactics at all moments. And so I think I've challenged guys like Rodri and Brenden [Aaronson] and Tyler [Adams] and Cree [Summerville], and Willy [Gnonto] to make sure we have no frustration, that no matter what the flow of the game is that they stay committed to exactly what's necessary to each moment and so that part was good."

TACTICAL CHALLENGE - Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch admitted there is frustration for forwards when a team defends as much as the Whites did at Newcastle United, but tactical committment is key. Pic: Getty