The loss stretched the Whites' winless streak to seven games, ending a three-match unbeaten run that included a disappointing FA Cup draw with Cardiff City.

Leon Bailey's third minute opener, which came from a Leeds corner, handed Marsch a nightmare start and yet his men piled on the pressure in search of a first half leveller that never came, despite some good opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were chances after the break, too, but nothing fell for the visitors and when Bailey popped up again to bring a save from Illan Meslier, the ball dropped kindly for Emi Buendía to nod home Villa's second.

Willy Gnonto, Leeds' best performer once again, found Patrick Bamford who restored some hope with seven minutes remaining, but the home side managed to hold out to take victory.

A section of the club's support called for Marsch’s job at 2-0 down and when he gamely approached the away section at full-time the head coach was met with an angry response from some. That came as a surprise to Marsch, who admitted he would have expected 'appreciation' for what he believed was the side's 'most complete' performance under him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In our sport sometimes you can be on top and lose," he said.

"This is for me our most complete performance we've had since I've been here and the best example of how I believe the team can play. There's frustration that we lose the points when we play well but I think we have something to attach ourselves to and a benchmark for how good we can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAN DISSENT - Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch was the subject of angry chants from a section of the away support during a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa. Pic: Getty

"Of course the fans are disappointed that we don't get the points but anyone who watches that game knows it's a good performance and a good team. When the team doesn't win then the coach is always going to take the heat. I'm focused entirely on our team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch also insisted that Leeds, who sit 14th on 17 points from 18 games, two clear of the drop zone, are not in a relegation battle.