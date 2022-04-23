United's England international star Phillips made his first appearance after four months out with a hamstring injury as a 66th-minute substitute in the 1-1 draw at home to Southampton at the start of this month.

The Yorkshire Pirlo was then introduced in the 59th minute of the 3-0 win at Watford which preceded United's 15-day break and Marsch has revealed that the 26-year-old will now start Monday night's return to action at Crystal Palace.

Phillips has not started a game since the 2-2 draw at home to Brentford at the start of December in which he suffered his hamstring injury and Marsch has signalled just what his full return will mean, as well as outlining his aims for the Whites midfielder.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHALLENGE: From Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, left, to Whites midfield star Kalvin Phillips, second left, pictured ahead of his return to action from the bench against Southampton. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Marsch said: "I've seen from the beginning that he has an effect in the group, no question, because of his personality, his quality, and what it means to be part of Leeds United.

"My challenge to Kalvin has been to push him to be better and better and to be the best. That's my goal for him.

"We've talked a lot about the intensity at which I think he can play against the ball and then the ease and the clarity that he can play with the ball, and getting that balance right and the ability to kind of shift gears from one thing to the next and he's been great in training.

"He had a really good training week.

"He's fully fit, he's fully ready and we're excited for him to be back.