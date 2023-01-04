But Marsch admits he feels lingering uncertainty that the decision to let the midfielder go is the right one, and his personality will be a big miss for the Whites.

The head coach has used Klich on 14 occasions in the Premier League this season, although only once in the starting line-up, and brought him off the bench again in his send-off against the Hammers. Along with fellow substitute Jack Harrison he helped to change the game as Leeds came back back from 2-1 to draw 2-2 at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At full-time it became evident that Klich had played his last game for the Whites. He was reduced to tears as he walked around the pitch with his name ringing out from those remaining in the stands. The moment proved too much for the 32-year-old, who broke down in front of the Jack Charlton Stand, where he was mobbed by team-mates.

Leeds players and staff wore shirts bearing his name, number and an image of him smoking a cigar during the promotion celebrations in 2020, before forming a guard of honour as he left the LS11 pitch for the last time.

Klich then signed an agreement with Leeds that will allow him to leave and pursue an offer from DC United in the MLS.“This was not a black and white decision,” said Marsch after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was a lot of different discussions, Klichy being provided with an opportunity that he thought was a little bit more long standing and provided stability for his family, and an opportunity to try something new. So him and I had discussions over the last three, four weeks that were often unsure about what the final decision should be. And by the way, it's not it's not finalised quite yet. I mean, it looks like it's going in that direction. We're all wearing t-shirts and I understand that that makes everybody believe it's finalised. But even at this moment, I knew in a match like this one we needed more courage on the pitch that Klichy was the right guy to have because this is who he is. This is how he lives life and plays football. It won't be easy to lose him and I think if we were to say between he and I we're not absolutely sure that it's the right decision, but I certainly wish him the best."

Marsch feels Leeds have ‘enough quality in the team’ to cope with Klich’s departure but his loss will be keenly felt in the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DEPARTING HERO - Mateusz Klich is leaving Leeds United to explore an opportunity in the MLS with DC United. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

“Well we have enough quality in the team, but his personality, his courage, his bravado, you know that that part will be tough to replace. And I even said to the team, we have to find a way to find our inner Klichy in all of us to make sure that we're ready to perform in every match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he could sign someone in the transfer window to ameliorate the weakening of his squad, Marsch replied: “I don’t want to talk about transfers, sorry.”

Marsch went on to list Sam Greenwood, Jack Harrison, Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Mateo Joseph as potential beneficiaries of Klich’s exit, in terms of game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a lot of young guys I think that have the potential to step in and see more time,” he added.