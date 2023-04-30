The Whites threw away the momentum of a solid start with weak defending and an Illan Meslier error, handing Bournemouth a 2-0 lead from which they never recovered. Patrick Bamford’s goal to make it 2-1 proved to be nothing more than a consolation and not much of one, at that, as the hosts went on to score two more and miss good chances to make things even worse.

And as home fans sang about escaping the drop, Leeds supporters railed against the board, director of football Victor Orta and eventually the players. Defeat made it five games without victory for Gracia’s men, as his latest attempt to arrest the slump – a change of formation and the introduction of Willy Gnonto and Rasmis Kristensen - came to nought.

“We tried to change the dynamic," said the downcast head coach.

“We were coming from some performances where we didn't compete at the same level I thought we could do. We changed the shape knowing in this case were playing against Bournemouth, who are attacking with and defending with different shapes. We tried to find a better balance.”

Gracia is now facing serious questions over his position and when asked if he could hope to retain the backing of the board he responded: “If I am here I suppose.”

The Spaniard was also asked for his message to supporters following the away end's protests at their side’s performances and results.

"We've spoken in the last games about that – tt's hard for them, it's hard for us the situation we are living,” he said.

SINKING FAST - Leeds United suffered another heavy defeat, this time at fellow struggles Bournemouth, leaving Javi Gracia to answer serious questions about his future. Pic: Getty

"In this moment I think they prefer to see the team playing better, winning games, than listening to me. I think Leeds supporters always are with the team, it's what I feel from my arrival. Of course they prefer to be in another situation like all of us but in this moment I think they expect to see the team play better and winning. In this moment I don't find the words for our supporters.”

Leeds now face games against Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur and Gracia admits the necessary points will be hard to come by if something does not change, quickly.

“Try to insist in the things I think we need to improve,” he said.

"If we concede the mistakes we are conceding in all the games it's difficult to compete well and to get a result we need. We need to be more consistent defending, attacking, more aggressive. If we don't do that it will be difficult to get the points we need.

“I don't like to speak much about our situation in the table but in this moment we're not in the relegation zone and now we have tough games and we have to be ready for that. We need to keep our mentality, try to believe that we can do it and above all work hard in these next days. It's the only way that I know to improve the situation. When I arrived the situation was even worse and of course the last results are tough for all of us but we have to change this dynamic. We have four games to do it. We try and there is only one way to try and change, work and believe in the players we have.