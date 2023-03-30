The Whites lost Adams to a hamstring problem prior to the Wolves game and his subsequent surgery will keep him out for a number of weeks. Both Willy Gnonto and Max Wober returned from international duty with injuries, the former limping out of Italy’s win against Malta and the latter suffering a similar fate in Austria’s victory over Azerbaijan. The Leeds men were each injured in the first half of their respective games and returned to Thorp Arch for treatment ahead of this weekend’s trip to the Emirates.

Gnonto and Wober represent key figures for Gracia due to their impact in Premier League action since signing. January transfer Wober has produced consistent performances at centre-back and teenager Gnonto, brought in on deadline day last summer, has at times been Leeds’ biggest attacking threat. Gracia does have options in their positions, with both Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk fit and available to compete for Wober’s spot, and Crysencio Summerville a likely replacement for Gnonto. Luis Sinisterra has been working his way back to full fitness

"Sometimes the international break is good because you can see your players enjoying with the national teams, scoring goals, getting results, this is the positive part,” said Gracia.

"But in this break we had some big problems, we lost important players for the next games and we'll see. It's a big problem for us. Tyler, we'll see his evolution but after his surgery we'll see if he can play any game this season. The rest of the players. Max, WIlly, they have different injuries, hamstring and ankle and we'll see the evolution. They need time to recover, they are out of the [Arsenal] game. I’m sorry but I cannot clarify [timescales for recovery] because I don’t know. What I know is they’re out for this game. I think it will be more time, one week more, two weeks, it depends on their evolution.”

Gracia makes no attempt to sugarcoat the size of the problem presented by the fresh injuries but insists there are solutions within the squad.

“I have to be worried about it because they are important players for us, we don't have a very, very big squad,” he said.

"We have to try to look for the solutions. I am positive, I am optimistic and the most important thing is I believe in all my players.”

INJURY DOUBT - Leeds United man Willy Gnonto went off injured in Italy's win over Malta and could miss the game against Arsenal. Pic: Getty

The head coach also revealed that neither Rodrigo nor Sinisterra have yet reached peak condition as they come back from injury and both men will need more time in training and match minutes to build their fitness, but on the latter he added that the Colombian winger is improving day by day.

"Luis and Rodri are players in this moment they are improving their condition but they are not in the best condition,” he said.