His Whites were dominant, without creating anything clear cut against a desperately poor Southampton side, until Junior Firpo’s first ever Premier League goal on 77 minutes won the game. Darting into the box to take a backheel from Jack Harrison, Firpo slotted a low shot under Gavin Bazunu’s despairing dive and sent Elland Road into raptures.

A first win since November, only their fifth in the Premier League this season, saw Leeds climb out of the drop zone and open up a four-point lead over the rock bottom Saints.

Gracia sensed, over the course of his first week at Thorp Arch, a need for this very result.

SPECIAL DAY - Javi Gracia's first Elland Road experience as Leeds United boss was a 1-0 win over Southampton, thanks to Junior Firpo's late goal. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

“I feel very well, very happy,” he said.

"When I came I could feel all the people in the club, around the club really needed a good result. Today I think is good for the confidence of all of us. It is just a step but for us in this moment it's an important step.

“We knew Southampton in the last game was really solid, well organised and we knew it would be a really close game. We prepared as best as possible, trying to be solid, to be compact, working the game, waiting for our moment and I think we did it, the players did their job.”

The Spaniard, appointed on Tuesday but not cleared to take charge until Friday lunchtime when his visa was confirmed by the FA and Home Office, set Leeds up in a 4-4-2 with Brenden Aaronson supporting Patrick Bamford as a second striker. Aaronson taking the place of Summerville was the only change Gracia made to the line-up that started the defeat at Everton last weekend.

His desired effect was balance between going forward and staying solid at the back, the latter particularly vital for a team haemorrhaging goals, so the win and the clean sheet were invaluable.

“I think we found a good balance to defend well, to get a clean sheet and to be offensive in the way we could,” he said.

"We tried to create more chances, nobody created many chances but it was the game we wanted and the result was good for us. I like offensive play, I would like to create a lot of chances but when I came here and saw not only the games, the statistics as well, I thought it would be better for the team to find a good balance, defending and attacking. Today we got a clean sheet and I think it's the best way to grow.”

Getting the performance he wanted from the players after what he described as a single day together gives him belief that Leeds improve from this point and show even more against Chelsea in their next league outing.

"I think this win is good for the confidence of the players, the confidence in the work we are going to do together, the confidence of the supporters with the team,” he said.

"We know it's only one win, three points, but something very special for us. We are going to play in another competition as well this week [FA Cup, v Fulham, Tuesday] but at the same time it's good for us, for the confidence in all the things we are going to do from now.

“I'm very optimistic, if with one day we can play like today, next week we are going to play much, much better.”

Gracia spoke before the game of his knowledge of Elland Road and how good the atmosphere could be and his first experience of it as Leeds manager did not disappoint.

“Really special,” he said.

"I could see before coming, but to live it at home or to live it inside [the stadium] is different.”

