His Whites team started well and could have taken the lead inside 10 seconds, Aaron Ramsdale forced into a save by Rasmus Kristensen. The Dane was a surprise inclusion in a surprising position, playing in the centre of midfield next to Marc Roca. That was one of a number of notable changes that included Patrick Bamford and Weston McKennie dropping to the bench.

Gracia’s plan was to pack the middle of the pitch and use the pace of Crysencio Summerville, Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra to hurt the Gunners on the break and he was happy with what he saw in the first half, besides a penalty award he evidently wasn’t convinced by. Luke Ayling made contact with Gabriel Jesus, who took the spot-kick to give Arsenal a 35th-minute lead.

“I think we started well in the first half, created some good chances but conceded many chances for them,” said Gracia.

DIFFICULT TASK - Leeds United boss Javi Gracia said Arsenal's goals changed the game after a pleasing start for his side at The Emirates. Pic: Getty

"It's true they scored one goal from a penalty but we were in the game, competing well. I think it can be a penalty because there is a contact but I don't know if it's enough. As you can see we tried to be compact, tried to protect the middle, tried to defend in a mid, sometimes low block because playing against Arsenal sometimes you cannot decide where you want to defend. Knowing we need to run a big distance, we needed players with those qualities to do it. I decided to play with these players, knowing we have to play another game in three days.”

The Spaniard’s message at half-time was for his players to keep doing what they had been doing, but conceding the second within two minutes of the restart gave the visitors a mountain to climb.

"I know the message I gave them but in the first minute we conceded the second goal, then I don't know if they took the message,” he said.

"It was something like keep doing something similar because we were losing but we were competing well. We needed to do it during all the game not only during the first 45 minutes. The game changed in the second half conceding that early goal and after that we keep going, knowing it was difficult and we scored a goal but the game in that moment was very tough. I'm happy with the attitude of my players, we knew it would be a very demanding game for us. We are playing in three games, we don't have time to complain, the best thing we can do is to prepare as best as possible for the next game.”

Gracia gave Luis Sinisterra a start, despite admitting in midweek that the Colombian has not yet recovered his best condition following injury. A 60-minute run out at the Emirates was all he could manage as the head coach attempts to coax he and Rodrigo back to full fitness.

“I'm very happy with him, he's training well,” said Gracia.

