The Spaniard saw his men go behind early on at Elland Road but goals from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra gave Leeds a 2-1 win and 13th place in the Premier League.

Although Gracia wanted Leeds to get a third to make life easier, he was delighted with their response to a setback and the overall display.

"The performance was really good and we got a good result," he said.

"I think we should have killed the game before. We didn't do it and we had to suffer at the end of the game. The attitude after conceding a goal at home, the reaction of my players was perfect and I'm really proud.”

Leeds keeper Illan Meslier had no other saves to make besides the Orel Mangala shot that beat him on 12 minutes and Gracia reserved special praise for the way his men kept Forest out. Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch were solid in the centre of defence and ahead of them Marc Roca and Weston McKennie produced their best Leeds performances.

"Nottingham Forest didn't create clear chances, they scored a goal, they had some chances but not so clear," he said.

"They usually do it, a very dangerous team on the counter, very good with the players they play up front. Today I'm really happy with my players when they attack, creating chances, but with the concentration with which we defended I'm really proud. I think maybe you've seen many times Luis and Bamford play in this team, today they both played outstanding, but not only these two players. If we are speaking about all of them my opinion is the same.

STEP FORWARD - Javi Gracia's Leeds United took a big step forward in their relegation battle with a 2-1 Elland Road win over Nottingham Forest. Pic: Getty

"The defenders did an amazing job, they were all the time paying attention, rest defence, controlling the players. You know how difficult it is to keep concentration in all the game, it was the key. The way we were focused."

Gracia has now taken 10 points from a possible 18 and dished out defeats to three of the sides beneath Leeds in the table, but he has refused credit for his impact.

"I do my job, I try to do my job, try to help the players understand every single game," he said.