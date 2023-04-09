Gracia’s men were well on top in the first half, leading 1-0 through a Patrick Bamford header. Only the interventions of Palace keeper Sam Johnstone kept the visitors in the game at that stage.

But a set-piece goal from Marc Guehi bang on half-time set the tone for the second half, with Palace running riot against an insipid Whites performance. Michael Olise was given too much time and space, errors crept in for the hosts and they looked vulnerable to counter attacks. Two goals from Jordan Ayew and one apiece for Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard sent thousands home early as big gaps opened up in the home stands at Elland Road.

“I cannot explain because I think we played a very good first half,” said Gracia at full-time.

"It's true that conceding the goal before half-time then it changed a little bit the game, but in that half-time we tried to improve the things that in the first half we didn't do well, tried to defend and be more solid defending set-pieces. To keep doing the things we did really well, because we were solid defending, we were in good distances, being compact, creating chances, many shots on target. The feeling was good. It was our moment, it was the moment when we could kill the game. After that the second half was very tough, we were conceding goals, we were not so aggressive, we were soft in many actions.”

The big problem, as Gracia saw it, was shipping a goal on the cusp of half-time and failing to heed the warning it presented.

“I think it was the key, that point was the key,” he said.

"We didn't defend well but before we didn't defend well one corner kick, two corner kicks. The same way we created some chances from set-pieces. That was the key, we didn't take our chances, we conceded that goal and that was what I tried to explain to the players, we needed to improve for the second half. But then everything was worse.”

HEAVY BLOW - Javi Gracia watched his Leeds United side beaten 5-1 at Elland Road by relegation rivals Crystal Palace. Pic: Getty

Gracia has warned the team that if they don’t reach the expected standards, those he is content were set in previous outings, then the outcome will be inevitable and it won’t be the one they want.

“I think the team has competed really well in all the games, winning, losing, drawing,” he said.

"The most part of them we deserve the result we got or maybe even better. Today the first half was very good and we deserved something more, but in the second we didn't keep the level. We didn't keep the same level than all the games before then. We have to learn something from today. We have to learn that when we are playing together, we're giving 100 per cent and we're able to beat anyone. If we don't do it we know what can happen.