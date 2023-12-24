Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is hopeful absentee trio Jaidon Anthony, Jamie Shackleton and Sam Byram can still play a part during the Whites' Christmas fixture schedule despite missing the 4-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Farke suggested Byram and Shackleton could potentially return before the New Year's Day meeting with Birmingham City at Elland Road, while Anthony - who missed the demolition of Kieran McKenna's side on Saturday through illness - could return to the matchday squad as soon as Boxing Day.

Leeds visit Preston North End in their next fixture but are likely to be without defender Luke Ayling, though, who Farke confirmed had picked up a knee problem, hence his omission from the squad versus Ipswich.

"Luke sadly had some knee problems, that was why he wasn't in the squad," Farke told reporters during his pre-Preston press conference. "I hope he can return back pretty soon. The same perhaps with Sam Byram, rehab looks good, so I hope he can perhaps return a bit quicker.

"We'll see what the next days will bring. Jamie, I hope the same, that he can be a topic in the next games and I hope Jaidon Anthony will be back pretty soon. Illness can be two or three days, so normally pretty quickly back in training." Farke added.

Byram has played an important role so far this season, standing in for the injured Junior Firpo at left-back, making that spot his own during the first half of the campaign. However, Djed Spence has deputised in that role during Byram's own absence with a hamstring problem and could be difficult to prise out of Farke's starting XI on recent form.

Shackleton and Anthony, on the other hand, have played more peripheral roles in Leeds' rise to third in the Championship table, but Farke insists every player at his disposal will come in handy - in some form or another - during the next few matches, due to the quick turnaround between fixtures.

