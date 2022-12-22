Leeds United boss explains Mateusz Klich 'caution' with stat answer to transfer question

MLS side DC United want to sign 32-year-old Klich who proved a key cog in firing Leeds to promotion and then featured heavily the following season as Leeds sealed a ninth-placed finish. Klich also bagged 33 Premier League appearances last season including 26 starts but the Pole has not line up in any of United's 16 league games so far this term. Marsch, though, has highlighted a particular statistic in stating the importance of Klich who the Whites head coach could be reluctant to see depart.

Klich has been a consistent member of the Poland national squad but missed out on a World Cup place for this winter's competition in Qatar. Asked about the MLS interest in Klich if a move was a possibility, Marsch confirmed: "There has been enquiry for Mateusz. But I think from all sides, we’re still cautious about thinking that it might be time for him to leave. I think he’s still been really important here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of the interesting things is that he’s played the fifth most matches for me since I’ve been here.

IMPORTANT: Mateusz Klich, above, to Leeds United. Photo by TREVOR COLLENS/AFP via Getty Images.

"He has played 25 of 28 games since I’ve been here so for me, he’s one of my favourite personalities of anyone I’ve ever coached and we have a really good relationship and we’ve been open with each other in all these moments along the way and so I’m not sure again that it’s the time for him to leave.

"But obviously, with the 25 of 28 games, they haven’t all been starts and I know that sometimes players would like to play a little bit more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we’ve had good dialogue about his role within the team and continued role within the team so I think that that’s not necessarily set in stone and he’s obviously a guy that I still very much like and we think is still a big part of this team.”