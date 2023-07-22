Byram has been training with the side at Thorp Arch and filling in at left-back, where the Whites are currently light in depth and quality. Junior Firpo is out for five weeks with a ligament injury and Max Wober did not play at York due to what Farke described as a ‘transfer situation.’ Leo Hjelde, who came to Leeds as a centre-back, started the friendly with Monaco at left-back and was replaced in the second half by Byram.

A Leeds academy export, the 29-year-old departed Norwich City at the end of his contract this summer. Farke is a big admirer of the defender, not least for his experience but would not be drawn on whether he can see a contract being agreed.

“It's too early to judge,” said Farke.

"Sam is obviously a top, top player once he's fit and a top class character, a Leeds academy product, he's had a really good spell here and he's homegrown which is also important for the Championship. He's an experienced player, that's what we need in a few positions. We could definitely need also some signings. But the most important topic for Sam is that his body is fit and ready to go.”

Farke was content with Byram’s showing in his first public friendly outing and says the ex-West Ham United man’s physical condition is the priority right now. Injuries made life difficult for him at Norwich, where he required two hamstring operations and spent 21 months on the sidelines. But his presence in the Leeds squad right now is a plus, for Farke.

“I was quite pleased with him in the final 30 minutes today, he came in in a difficult spell, we were a bit under pressure from Monaco and I think he had a solid start to life here in pre-season,” said the German.