Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has met with his new squad today at Thorp Arch and joined them out on the pitch for the first training session of his managerial tenure.

Farke was appointed on Tuesday having come through a rigorous interview process that pitted him against the likes of Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker. The German stood out thanks to his promotion double with Norwich City and impressed at interview with his detailed presentation on what exactly it would require to get out of the Championship with Leeds. His confidence on establishing Leeds as a Premier League side in the future also went down well with incoming club chairman Paraag Marathe and CEO Angus Kinnear.

Pre-season officially began for Leeds on Monday when players reported to Carnegie School of Sport for medical and sports science testing, before a return to Thorp Arch on Tuesday for running sessions. On Wednesday, however, they were joined by their new boss and his staff members Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John, and the work to start shaping a promotion-worthy squad began in earnest.

Farke was pictured in conversation with right-back Luke Ayling, academy product Archie Gray, attacker Sam Greenwood and club captain Liam Cooper. Cooper has returned for pre-season early, despite his national team involvement with Scotland this summer.

The new manager also shared a moment with Georginio Rutter, the club’s record signing who endured a difficult and frustrating start to life at Leeds last season. A January signing from Hoffenheim, Rutter struggled to get into the side and was said to be more of an option for next season by Sam Allardyce, who took charge of the final four games. The club’s incoming owners, 49ers Enterprises, are thought to remain keen on Rutter and believe he retains high potential – a feeling the YEP understands was shared by the managers they spoke to during the recruitment process.

There are players still missing from the first week of training, either through extended leave due to international involvement or because their transfer moves away from Leeds are imminent. Robin Koch is in the latter group, with a loan to Eintracht Frankfurt lined up. Diego Llorente is due to head back to Rome for a second loan stint and Brenden Aaronson will likely join Union Berlin, also on loan.

1 . All smiles Leeds United boss Daniel Farke took his first training session at Thorp Arch, 24 hours after being appointed at Elland Road. Photo: LUFC Photo Sales

2 . High potential Leeds United believe record signing Georginio Rutter retains huge potential despite a difficult first four months at the club Photo: LUFC Photo Sales

3 . Young gun Archie Gray is one of the most highly-rated youngsters at Leeds United and is expected to push for a senior breakthrough in Daniel Farke's first season Photo: LUFC Photo Sales

4 . Senior man Right-back Luke Ayling is among those in Daniel Farke's Leeds United squad with experience of escaping the Championship Photo: LUFC Photo Sales