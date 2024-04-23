Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The German, whose side returned to winning ways with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Middlesbrough on Monday night to keep the pressure on their fellow promotion hopefuls, was expecting a busy day of preparation for Friday's visit to London. Leeds will face Queens Park Rangers in the first game of the weekend and have the opportunity to put a four-point gap between themselves and Ipswich, who play at Hull City on Saturday.

Leicester, meanwhile, could stretch their own lead over Farke's men to four points with a win over the Saints, who in turn could move to within three points of Leeds should they come out on top this evening. Farke did not go as far as to suggest he would draw the curtains if the game was being played in his back yard, but he showed little enthusiasm for the fixture when asked on Monday if he had plans to watch it.

"I’m not sure because we have a quick turnaround, it will be a long day at Thorp Arch, I’m not sure I’ll make kick-off," he said. "My afternoon and evening will be preparing the QPR game. I will watch more QPR than Leicester tomorrow, that’s for sure. If I make it before the end of the game on the sofa at home, perhaps I’ll have a short look, but to be honest I’m not so interested because we can just influence what we can influence, so my focus will be on QPR."