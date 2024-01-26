The centre-half has been at the centre of a possible transfer scenario during the January window, having admitted to his manager that he sees himself higher up the Whites pecking order than his gametime would suggest. Farke previously spoke publicly of his feeling that Cresswell, while remaining professional, was not as focused as he could be on matchdays due to his frustration over a lack of involvement.

Farke removed Cresswell from matchday squads and insisted the situation could only be resolved if the 21-year-old accepted his role and vowed to fight his way up the order, or if he wanted to leave - albeit only if another club came in with a bid that matched Leeds' valuation.

But after further talks, Farke is ready to give Cresswell the chance to fight for a place in the matchday squad once again.

"Well overall he was in training in the last weeks absolutely professional and open and honest," said Farke. "We had agreed to use this January window to make sure where his future is. We've agreed and I've told him I won't call him into the matchday squad until he's ready to go and knows where his place is. We had good conversations, he made clear he wants to stay and is definitely ready for the fight. That's always good news and the door is always open."

The German insists there is no lingering hangover with Cresswell and the air is clear, because the youngster's desire to play was not unreasonable.