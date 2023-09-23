Leeds United boss Daniel Farke enjoyed Georginio Rutter’s outrageous display of skill in the 3-0 win over Watford but has cautioned the striker about embarrassing opponents.

Rutter shone at Elland Road with a one-man highlight reel performance of dribbling ability and played a part in two of the three goals. The Frenchman was saluted by all four sides of the stadium at full-time but not before Farke had got in his ear for an immediate debrief.

Farke’s Whites were frustrated for 67 minutes but eventually cut loose and dished out the punishment that Watford’s performance deserved. Had it not been for Daniel Bachmann in the away goal, Watford would have been travelling back down south bearing an even more chastening beating.

Leeds squandered good opportunities to open the scoring in the first half, Rutter guilty of wastefulness when found alone in front of goal by Daniel James after Bachmann had denied Crysencio Summerville acrobatically.

FINDING BALANCE - Leeds United boss Daniel Farke enjoyed Georginio Rutter's performance in the win over Watford but cautioned the youngster not to embarrass opponents. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

But the Whites persisted, continued to dominate after the interval and eventually got their breakthrough when James was sent down the right by Rutter and crossed to the back post for Joel Piroe to volley in.

A second goal arrived three minutes later, Sam Byram rising to power home a James corner. Watford were well beaten by the time late substitute Jaidon Anthony burst onto a Rutter through ball to add the third.

Farke made a beeline for the club’s record signing at the full-time whistle.

"It's one of my jobs to talk about this,” he said.

"Especially today I can be more strict because he got so much praise from the press, the supporters and rightly so – he was outstanding. But I've already used it to say don't embarrass the opponent. Don't do some crazy things. I don't get the feeling he did this today. Out of joy and pure fun, make sure its not over the line. I said all our magic touches worked out in the end but once we're chasing a game or defending like the last game then don't use the backheel that much. He's a really young player on his way to find his perfect balance. If we guide him with good leadership and honesty then he’s on a good path.”

Farke admitted he was critical of Rutter at half-time but lauded the 21-year-old’s willingness to do the hard yards for his team and not just the fancy stuff.

“I think we can all be absolutely happy with him today, not just because of his top performance, his work ethic was outstanding, he recovers well, wins balls back, works for his team-mates,” said Farke.

"It's important he's not enjoying himself too much, he's relatively young, but also focused on playing pragmatic football. I criticised him a little at half-time but then he was involved with great assists. Once we're in such a great shape, yes enjoy your football but make sure it's not over the line. It should not be embarrassing for the opponent. Handling it with style and class is important. I think he did that today. He deserves all the praise. He can definitely go on like this.”

Some of Leeds’ attacking football this season has deserved more than it has earned but that was not the case against the Hornets. Yet Farke was most pleased with what happened at the other end of the pitch, where Illan Meslier had just the one save to make and celebrated a fourth consecutive clean sheet.

"Some magic touches and crazy scenes, it seemed like everything worked, but returning with a clean sheet is the most pleasing thing for me,” he said.

"It was a great performance. I was so so happy with the first half. We totally dominated, created so many chances and didn't let them have a chance in the first half, it was hard for them even to have a touch in our half. We could have scored a few more but we also showed discipline to stay concentrated and focused. We had the greediness to bring it over the line. Illan had to be there, he stayed that concentrated and focused until the 95th minute.”

Leeds moved up to fifth thanks to the win and are now unbeaten in six Championship outings but, as ever, Farke has refused to get carried away although he did reveal he would be celebrating with a ‘cup of coffee and a slice of cake on the sofa.’

"It was definitely the most complex performance in my tenure because we were rock solid in all areas, our pressing and counter pressing were spot on, build up, midfield play,” he said.