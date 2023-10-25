Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes Patrick Bamford can deal with criticism over a missed penalty in the 1-0 defeat at Stoke City but says someone else will probably take the next one.

Bamford’s miss from the spot was a costly one that came just a couple of minutes before the Potters got their winner and Farke detected a change in the mood in the stadium. “The best chance was a penalty and you have to put the game to bed,” said the German at full-time.

"Sadly we missed it, it also inspires the opponent, the stadium was buzzing and they've used this moment to create two set-pieces and score from one of them without having a chance in all of the game. You could feel that for one or two moments we were disappointed.”

Farke revealed that Joel Piroe is the side’s designated penalty taker but the Dutchman had already been substituted when Bamford was wiped out in the penalty area by Ben Pearson. Crysencio Summerville made a move towards the ball but with Bamford assuming responsibility, captain Pascal Struijk appeared to back the centre forward. Bamford stepped up and sent the ball high over the crossbar.

"I want Piroe to take it, he's our main taker but we had substituted him,” said Farke. “Normally the two and three were difficult because of the subs. Patrick created it with a brilliant moment. If I'm allowed to say this I was a bit surprised that our offensive players got so easily yellow carded and for the penalty not even a yellow card was shown. Normally you would speak about a red card, there was no chance to win the ball but if we had converted it you don't even talk about it. Patrick took on the responsibility and it probably would have been better today that a different player took it. Each and every penalty taker has already missed one or two or three, these things happen.”

At full-time Bamford came under fire from sections of an away end that had earlier sung his name and Farke anticipates criticism going in the striker’s direction but believes the once-capped England striker can deal with it. The manager will address the situation with Bamford, however, and admits that the next spot-kick will go to another taker.

"I haven't spoken to him, it was his first missed penalty in my regime but probably next game a different player will take one,” said Farke.

"Patrick is the most disappointed player in the dressing room, I don't need to criticise him. He wanted a bit too much to prove the doubters wrong that he can take penalties. He doesn't need to prove to anyone, he's scored many penalties. He has shown responsibility, he wanted to take responsibility, but you can also be on the wrong end. He's experienced enough to deal with all the criticism. He would have been the hero right now. Yes he will be criticised but this is football, you also miss penalties. He's experienced enough, I don't need to give him a hug or anything. From tomorrow we go again.”

Besides the penalty miss Leeds were guilty of wastefulness in attack, spurning good chances, but they were far from their free-flowing best in possession from the outset in a game Farke knew would be scrappy and difficult.

"We have to be more brutal and clinical, this was definitely the case today,” he said.

"If we had scored the first goal we'd have won this game I'm quite sure. My feeling was you don't always have your best day. In possession we didn't use our moments of winning the ball. We stepped up in the second half. It's the Championship, it's relentless, especially on the road. The game plan was also to decide the game in the second half, but you have to put chances to bed.

"For me Stoke is one of the best pressing sides in the whole league, they press with unbelievable bravery and intensity more or less man to man. If you have a relentless schedule and play every three days and then to be tidy is not that easy under this pressure. I would have preferred we used our possession a bit easier in the first half. 98 per cent of our game plan was going in the right direction, sadly just not converting chances.”

Farke made three big changes to his starting line-up after the come-from-behind victory at Norwich City at the weekend, replacing Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James and Glen Kamara with Jaidon Anthony, Willy Gnonto and full debutant Ilia Gruev. Although the incoming trio were unable to make much of an impression on the game the manager did not regret his selection decisions.

"It would have been no guarantee to be better in possession [sticking with an unchanged side],” he said.