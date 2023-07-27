The experienced stopper is in the throes of making a £400k move from Newcastle United to Elland Road and is expected to fly into the UK from the Magpies’ pre-season camp in America for a Friday medical.

Farke preferred not to comment specifically on the deal for the 32-year-old but said enough to explain why Leeds are adding Darlow to the ranks.

Speaking after a 2-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest, Farke said: “Let's see – my philosophy is always to speak about business when it's really done and for that I have too much experience. It's done when all is agreed, signed and the medicals are done. What I can say is that we definitely need support on the goalkeeper position. [Joel] Robles has left so we're a bit thin in this position, and also in terms of experience and Karl Darlow is definitely a good goalkeeper, yes.”

Days after highlighting the need for additional creativity through incoming transfer business, Farke spoke of his desire to strengthen in the middle and at the back. The impending loss of Max Wober to Borussia Mönchengladbach will leave a trio of centre-backs to fight it out for two positions and with Tyler Adams still out injured, Leeds are light in the middle of the park.

“It's always about wishes and what is realistic to do,” said Farke.

"I think we have to say 100 per cent we need in many, many positions. If we want to be an ambitious club we can't rely just on the fitness level of Ethan Ampadu in the centre of the park and if he's not ready perhaps an 18-year-old guy [Darko Gyabi] in the number 8 position or a 17-year-old guy [Archie Gray] who has to lead our midfield. It's not possible and also not healthy for the development of the young lads. They need players they can lean on and learn. I'm pretty pleased with the development of our young players but we definitely need additions.

"In the centre-back position also. The Championship is the toughest league in the world and at the moment we just have three centre-backs so we need to do a little bit. We're also a bit thin on full-back positions. Many, many positions but it's always about what is realistic. If you want to start really ambitious we need a lot of business to be done. If it's impossible anyhow due to the situation then we keep going with what we have and try to make the best out of it.”

FRIENDLY CLASH - Daniel Farke's Leeds United side took on Nottingham Forest away at Burton Albion in their third public friendly of the summer. Pic: PA

Sam Byram, who has been training with the club following his exit from Norwich City, started the game against Forest in the left-back position, where Leeds have lost Junior Firpo to a five-week injury.