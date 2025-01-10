Daniel Farke beats Leeds United's Championship competition to clinch award for fifth time
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Whites took 16 points from 18 available throughout the month of December 2024, for which Farke has been named Manager of the Month.
Leeds’ boss was up against fellow nominees Scott Parker, Danny Rohl and Marti Cifuentes of Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers, respectively, all of whom enjoyed positive results throughout the festive period.
Farke has been given the honour, though, with Leeds going unbeaten in style during the month in question.
In an official EFL statement released on Friday, January 10, Farke said: “This award is a reflection of the hard work of everyone at the club in December. It was great to go unbeaten in what is a notoriously difficult month and now we have to keep going in the same manner.”
Meanwhile, Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “Leeds had another strong month in December, and are now five points ahead of last season in their push for the Premier League. They had eight different scorers and only conceded two goals in a month that saw them collect 16 points from a possible 18.”
It is the fifth time in Farke’s career he has been named Manager of the Month in England’s second tier. He moves level with ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday boss Dave Jones, and is one behind Mick McCarthy and Tony Mowbray - both stalwarts of the EFL management scene.
Neil Warnock has clinched 11 Manager of the Month wins in this division, a league record, although Farke is not far behind the likes of the ex-Leeds boss, Chris Hughton (9) and Billy Davies (8).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.