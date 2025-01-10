Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been named EFL Championship Manager of the Month for the fifth time after his side’s unbeaten December run.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites took 16 points from 18 available throughout the month of December 2024, for which Farke has been named Manager of the Month.

Leeds’ boss was up against fellow nominees Scott Parker, Danny Rohl and Marti Cifuentes of Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers, respectively, all of whom enjoyed positive results throughout the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke has been given the honour, though, with Leeds going unbeaten in style during the month in question.

In an official EFL statement released on Friday, January 10, Farke said: “This award is a reflection of the hard work of everyone at the club in December. It was great to go unbeaten in what is a notoriously difficult month and now we have to keep going in the same manner.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “Leeds had another strong month in December, and are now five points ahead of last season in their push for the Premier League. They had eight different scorers and only conceded two goals in a month that saw them collect 16 points from a possible 18.”

It is the fifth time in Farke’s career he has been named Manager of the Month in England’s second tier. He moves level with ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday boss Dave Jones, and is one behind Mick McCarthy and Tony Mowbray - both stalwarts of the EFL management scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Warnock has clinched 11 Manager of the Month wins in this division, a league record, although Farke is not far behind the likes of the ex-Leeds boss, Chris Hughton (9) and Billy Davies (8).