Klaesson's car collided with a roadblock barrier at Berger in the Lillestrøm municipality shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Local news outlet Romerikes Blad reported that a professional footballer in his 20s was involved in the crash, involving a BMW M5 Cs, and Leeds later confirmed it was their goalkeeper. Terge Marstad, a police operations manager, told RB that the driver was able to stand and did not appear to be injured, but was taken to Akershus University Hospital in an ambulance as a precaution and was questioned there by police. RB also reported that police did not suspect that alcohol was at play and another Norwegian media outlet, Verdens Gang, reported that the driver is charged with violating Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act, which can carry a penalty of up to one year in prison.

Klaesson is back in training ahead of the game against Middlesbrough on Monday and Farke is relieved that his player came out of the crash unscathed. "I don’t like to comment too much on my players' private life, because they are all adults and for that I rather speak about sport but I have to say, I was a bit shocked and we were all a bit shocked when we heard the news that there was a car accident," he said. "Happy to hear everything physically was okay and mentally as well. We had a brief chat and he explained what happened and I totally trust and have no reason to doubt his words. There is nothing there to criticise or accuse, just a very unlucky accident, at least what he has explained and I have no reasons to doubt his explanation. Relieved he came out of this difficult situation with no problems, delivered good training performance in the last two games and that’s all that matters."